What Taylor Swift said after getting booed at the Super Bowl
It was not how Taylor Swift wanted the night to go at Super Bowl LIX. Not only did boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have an awful game in a shocking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the popular singer felt the wrath of Philly fans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana, with a loud shower of boos.
While Kelce showed up like a 70s disco lord before the game, Swift rocked the white tank and minishorts.
That was pretty much the highlight of the night for Swift and the Chiefs as the game was over by halftime and she was booed by Eagles fans when they showed her on the jumbo screen in the stadium. Swift looked completely shocked. A close-up shot of her shows her asking, “What’s going on?”
It’s alright, Swift. Eagles fans are notorious for being harsh. They once pelted Santa with snowballs. Even Serena Williams, who crushed her night during the halftime show, came to Swift’s defense.
When you’re on top, there’s going to be haters. The Chiefs had barely lost since Kelce and Swift began dating back in 2023, and this was the first playoff defeat, albeit a big one.
After the game a distraught Kelce went to be with Swift.
It’s just wasn’t their night. They’ve had many night that were. Swift and Kelce will be just fine despite the disaster that was Super Bowl LIX.
