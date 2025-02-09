Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt slays Maxim Super Bowl party in stunning sparkly minidress
It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for an unprecedented three-peat. The night before, team heiress Gracie Hunt was in championship form winning at the Maxim Super Bowl party with yet another stunning look.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest daughter to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. The former Miss Kansas is known to crush her fits whether it’s on game days or not like her fire all-red head-to-toe look for the AFC Championship Game, or just her flaunting her unreal abs in a yoga workout fit, or even her sizzling pajamas for a party.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt’s sun-hot yellow minidress steals sister Gracie’s thunder
Since arriving at New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX, Gracie has done nothing but slay different fits all over town from black minidress jaw-dropper, to her form-fitting jeans, to her red flamenco dancer look.
Her fit on Saturday night at Maxim, however, stole the show. Gracie wore a sparkling black minidress and flexed a Super Bowl ring while at it (scroll through).
RELATED: Gracie and Ava Hunt serve up sister slayage with bejeweled tank, leather Chiefs jacket
With all these fire looks, what will Gracie have in store when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday? Stay tuned to find out because no doubt she’ll bring the heat to the Caesar’s Superdome.
