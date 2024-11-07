Hanna Cavinder goes makeup-free in bathrobe to full glam
Hanna Cavinder is revealing all her beauty secrets lately.
The Miami Hurricanes guard and girlfriend of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck recently took to Instagram to show off the “painful” procedure she gets done once a month to look nice and smooth out there on the court and in her bikini photos.
She then did it again in a video on her IG Stories showing her makeup routine from start to finish. Hanna, who is the twin sister of Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder, started with no makeup while wearing a fashionable leopard-print bathrobe.
RELATED: Hanna Cavinder supports bf Carson Beck with fangirl shirt, unbuttoned jeans fit
She then went through a whole routine that would make Olivia Culpo proud. She shared the end result for the before-and-after makeup selfie.
RELATED: Flau’jae wows in sparkly see-through gown for 21st birthday
Hanna even got the hair braided. Makeup or not, she still looks fab.
She always looks good for her man Beck, even if his UGA cheerleader sister Kylie Beck outshines her. Hanna and Beck have only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.
Hanna scored 9 points and 5 assists in the first game of the season. She has some time off before Miami plays again on Monday. Until then, maybe she will give away some more beauty secrets.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye