Harry Styles finishes Berlin Marathon with incredible personal best while using outrageous pseudonym
Three-time Grammy Award winner Harry Styles took home a very different piece of hardware this weekend. The former One Direction frontman left Berlin on Sunday with a medal from the Berlin Marathon after finishing the 26.2-mile race with a new personal best.
Few knew the British pop icon was running the race as he signed up using a pseudonym – Sted Sarandos. The name is not too far off from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who is also a board member for Spotify. It's unclear why Styles chose the name, but it worked for him.
Styles absolutely crushed the race, recording an overall time of 2 hours, 59 minutes and 13 seconds. That means he averaged 6:50 per mile, which is a blistering pace even for seasoned athletes.
As one of the best on-stage showmen of his generation, Styles is obviously in great shape but he proved it once again on Sunday. He took a post-race photo with Paraolympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead.
For the big race, Styles wore bright pink running shoes with white ankle socks, tiny black running shorts, and Adidas three-stripe track jacket and a grey headband.
Romance has once again bloomed in Styles' life. He's been spotted out and about quite a lot lately with actress and director Zoe Kravitz. In the past, he's dated the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski. Kravitz also has an impressive track record but Styles is the newest big name after her split with Channing Tatum almost a year ago.
Styles' new personal best at the Berlin Marathon was a big improvement over his last documented race time. He participated in the Tokyo Marathon in March. At that time, he posted a time of 3 hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds. The average pace was 7:47, compared to 6:50 this weekend. It's clear he's been putting in the miles.
Styles is not currently on tour. He ended his 169-show Love On Tour run in 2023.
