Ilia Malinin Spotted In Unexpected Place After Figure Skater’s Olympic Disaster

The “Quad God” Ilia Malinin was practically a lock to take home a gold medal in men’s figure skating after finishing first in the short program. Then the unthinkable happened with a disastrous performance that left him in 8th place and off the podium. He was just spotted again still in Italy at the Milano Cortina Games in an unexpected place.

The 21-year-old and two-time world champion had gold in his sights and then he fell from grace … twice.

The Fall of Ilia Malinin. Two falls in nearly identical locations. pic.twitter.com/7Khxd8Qmcu — Steve Futterman (@sfutterman) February 13, 2026

You could see the hurt and pain on his face after he knew he “blew it” as he said afterward.

Ilia Malinin can’t hide his disappointment after his failure in the free skate men’s final at the 2026 Winter Games. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

He was the ultimate sport after though, congratulating gold medalist Kazakh skater, Mikhail Shaidorov.

He’d also talk to NBC not hiding from his disappointment and failure.

“I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition I was so ready,” he said. “Maybe I was too confident… obviously it happened… I can’t comprehend what happened.”

Malinin spotted at practice

Apparently he’s not hiding in Italy either and going home, but back on the ice at an Olympic practice as Japanese media spotted him.

Ilia Malinin at the additional practice of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games today.



🎬 意大利筷子pic.twitter.com/cSaJxiHymh — Ilia Malinin Daily (@TheIliaSociety) February 15, 2026

That’s the heart of a true champion. No doubt the son of two former Olympic figure skaters will work his behind off to get back in France in 2030 better than ever.

Who are Malinin’s parents

Malinin comes from as good of genes as possible for this moment as anyone. Mom is a Russian-Uzbek retired figure skater and former Olympian in 1998 and 2002. His dad is a Soviet-born Russian-Uzbekistani figure skater and his coach, and is best known as a two-time Olympian (1998, 2002).

Meet US Olympic figure skater Ilia Malinin’s parents, former Olympians Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov Meet US Olympic figure skater Ilia Malinin’s parents, former Olympians Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov pic.twitter.com/tOVBTEqZB2 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) February 13, 2026

