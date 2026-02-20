Tate McRae’s Silence Speaks Volumes Amid Rumored BF Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Run

The USA men's hockey team is a short time away from securing its spot in the gold medal game of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Team USA has absolutely dominated Slovakia in their semifinal showdown on February 20, as they're beating them 5-0 after two periods. Therefore, it seems inevitable that the USA and Canada squads will be facing off for gold.

Jack Hughes of United States celebrates | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes has been a key part of Team USA's success throughout their four Olympic contests.

He has scored two goals through two periods in the team's semifinals showdown against Slovakia, with both arriving in the second period. One of them was an extremely impressive shot from deep that extended the USA's already large lead.

Jack Hughes showing flashes of Patrick Kane! pic.twitter.com/iaHFG0pvcW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2026

It's no secret that there have been rumors that Jack Hughes is dating global pop icon Tate McRae. The two were seen having an intimate dinner date in New York City in November of last year, and she has attended several of his other games.

Because of this, many fans were hoping to see McRae present in Italy, especially because she posted an Olympics promo to her Instagram account before the games began.

Tate McRae Stays Silent Throughout Jack Hughes' USA Hockey Succcess

However, not only is McRae seemingly not present at the Olympics right now, but she hasn't posted about Team USA or Hughes at all.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given that McRae keeps her social media profiles very professional. But fans were still hoping to see her at least mention Hughes.

Tate McRae | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Perhaps McRae (who is Canadian) will say something when Team Canada faces Team USA in the gold medal game.

