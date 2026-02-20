Tate McRae’s Silence Speaks Volumes Amid Rumored BF Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Run
The USA men's hockey team is a short time away from securing its spot in the gold medal game of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Team USA has absolutely dominated Slovakia in their semifinal showdown on February 20, as they're beating them 5-0 after two periods. Therefore, it seems inevitable that the USA and Canada squads will be facing off for gold.
New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes has been a key part of Team USA's success throughout their four Olympic contests.
He has scored two goals through two periods in the team's semifinals showdown against Slovakia, with both arriving in the second period. One of them was an extremely impressive shot from deep that extended the USA's already large lead.
It's no secret that there have been rumors that Jack Hughes is dating global pop icon Tate McRae. The two were seen having an intimate dinner date in New York City in November of last year, and she has attended several of his other games.
Because of this, many fans were hoping to see McRae present in Italy, especially because she posted an Olympics promo to her Instagram account before the games began.
Tate McRae Stays Silent Throughout Jack Hughes' USA Hockey Succcess
However, not only is McRae seemingly not present at the Olympics right now, but she hasn't posted about Team USA or Hughes at all.
Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise, given that McRae keeps her social media profiles very professional. But fans were still hoping to see her at least mention Hughes.
Perhaps McRae (who is Canadian) will say something when Team Canada faces Team USA in the gold medal game.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.