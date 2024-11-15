Jake Paul’s insane $20 million Puerto Rico mansion, the ‘Taj MaPaul’
Jake Paul will step into the ring Friday night a rich man, and leave an even richer one.
Paul is set to take on one of the most feared boxers of all time in Mike Tyson at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The 27-year-old, who already took a slap from Tyson, will take home tens of millions of dollars in profit from the event on Netflix.
RELATED: Mike Tyson’s baller $4.5 million Las Vegas area mansion
Paul, whose famous brother is Logan Paul, is already estimated to be worth $80 million. The viral influencer with 27 million Instagram followers continues to grow his brands. He even has Livvy Dunne doing odd drugstore gymnastics and full splits for his men’s product “W”.
With all his wealth, Paul bought a compound in Puerto Rico as big as his personality. He purchached it in 2023 for nearly $16 million and pumped a couple of million in renovations to it, making it worth around $20 million.
The property has a 7,632-square-foot main house, and a 5,000-square-foot building for entertainment. It has insane touches all over it like a giant astronaut statue by the pool. See it below (scroll through).
RELATED: Jake Paul drops ridiculous money on 7-figure watch ahead of Mike Tyson fight
Paul has shown off more on the house on YouTube you can watch.
He boasts a 10-1 professional boxing record with seven knockouts.
Win or lose, Paul is returning to an insanely baller property where he can do Jake Paul things in.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look