Jake Paul Shares Touching Moment With Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Amid Second Olympic Medal

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam has been one of the breakout stars of these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Leerdam is just a few days removed from winning a gold medal in the women's 1000m event. Leerdam secured her second medal at the Olympics, getting silver in the 500m event on February 15.

Jutta Leerdam glides to a powerful SILVER medal finish in the women’s 500m. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xtV1uti6G — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2026

Of course, Leerdam (who is 27 years old and a seven-time world champion) was already a household name because she's engaged to Jake Paul, who is perhaps the biggest star in American boxing right now.

Paul slid into Leerdam's DMs in 2022; they have been officially together since 2023, and they got engaged back in March of 2025.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jake Paul has been in Italy supporting Leerdam throughout these Olympics. Photos and videos of him in tears and overjoyed went viral on social media when she won gold earlier this week.

While Paul wasn't quite as excited to see his fiancée winning silver on Sunday, he still had a heartwarming reaction and commemorated the moment with an Instagram post that was captioned, "she’s so amazing wow. another medal 🥈 you inspire us all.@juttaleerdam".

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam Celebrate Olympic Silver Medal

Paul made another Instagram post showing himself and Leerdam celebrating in the back of a car. Leerdam was still in her Olympic uniform and held both of her medals, and the couple kissed before she flexed the medals to the camera. Then the couple began dancing together.

"time to celebrate hehe," the post is captioned.

Now that Leerdam's Olympics run is over, the two will surely be celebrating her succces for the foreseeable future.

