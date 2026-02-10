Jake Paul’s Mom Pam Sends Public Message After Jutta Leerdam’s Olympics Medal
Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands set an Olympic record in the women’s 1000m speed skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, which was enough to earn her a gold medal.
The 27-year-old secured a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games and is a seven-time world champion, but now has that once-elusive gold medal hanging around her neck, which is something nobody can ever take away from her.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Does 'Diva' Dance Flexing Gold Medal Without Fiancé Jake Paul
While Leerdam is already a big international star in her own right, her star power has increased tenfold in the United States because of her engagement with Jake Paul, who is arguably the most famous American boxer in the world right now.
Paul is fresh off getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua on Netflix at the end of December. And this brutal injury came at a relatively good time, given that he could focus on his fiancée's Olympic run.
RELATED: Jake Paul in Tears as Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Takes Home Gold With Olympic Record
And Paul was very emotional when witnessing his woman take home Olympic gold, as several photos and videos of him in the aftermath have made clear.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Questionable Makeup Choice For Olympic Gold Medal Skate
Jake Paul's Mom Reacts to Jutta Leerdam's Olympics Moment With Emotional Post
Jake wasn't the only member of his family to show Jutta love for winning gold, as his mother, Pam Stepnick, also did with a social media post.
The post (which Jutta included in her story on February 10) showed Stepnick and Leerdam posing together with gold around Jutta's neck and was captioned, "So proud of your determination and resilience! @juttaleerdam ❤️🥇".
Leerdam and Paul will get to savor these moments for the rest of their lives.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.