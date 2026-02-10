Jake Paul’s Mom Pam Sends Public Message After Jutta Leerdam’s Olympics Medal

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands set an Olympic record in the women’s 1000m speed skating event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, which was enough to earn her a gold medal.

The 27-year-old secured a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games and is a seven-time world champion, but now has that once-elusive gold medal hanging around her neck, which is something nobody can ever take away from her.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Does 'Diva' Dance Flexing Gold Medal Without Fiancé Jake Paul

While Leerdam is already a big international star in her own right, her star power has increased tenfold in the United States because of her engagement with Jake Paul, who is arguably the most famous American boxer in the world right now.

Paul is fresh off getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua on Netflix at the end of December. And this brutal injury came at a relatively good time, given that he could focus on his fiancée's Olympic run.

Jake Paul looks on after losing against Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jake Paul in Tears as Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Takes Home Gold With Olympic Record

And Paul was very emotional when witnessing his woman take home Olympic gold, as several photos and videos of him in the aftermath have made clear.

Jake Paul of United States of America cries of joy | IMAGO / Matrix Images

RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Questionable Makeup Choice For Olympic Gold Medal Skate

Jake Paul's Mom Reacts to Jutta Leerdam's Olympics Moment With Emotional Post

Jake wasn't the only member of his family to show Jutta love for winning gold, as his mother, Pam Stepnick, also did with a social media post.

The post (which Jutta included in her story on February 10) showed Stepnick and Leerdam posing together with gold around Jutta's neck and was captioned, "So proud of your determination and resilience! @juttaleerdam ❤️🥇".

Jutta Leerdam's February 10 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@juttaleerdam

Leerdam and Paul will get to savor these moments for the rest of their lives.

Jake Paul:



disney/vine star

seed investor in ramp

trains to become $100M+ prize fighter

sobbing like a baby while watching his wife win gold



gotta admit, the man's got range pic.twitter.com/rJErVCvYJQ — Shaan Puri (@ShaanVP) February 10, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex