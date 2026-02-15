Jake Paul Reacts After Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Barely Misses Second Olympic Gold Medal

Jutta Leerdam went from under scrutiny at the beginning to the 2026 Winter Olympics, to one of the heroes of the Milano Cortina Games. The Dutch speed skater backed up her gold in the 1000m with a silver in the 500m on Sunday. Her famous fiancé Jake Paul was loving every second of it.

The 27-year-old seven-time world champion Leerdam caused quite the stir with her private jet flex on the way into Italy, and then was under fire for skipping the Opening Ceremony with the Netherlands and instead posting from bed.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The two would share some special moments with Leerdam’s first Olympic gold medal— she won silver in 1000m in the 2022 Beijing Games — like this one at a meal with a gold-medal bite.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

After a special Valentine’s Day gesture from the 29-year-old Paul that had Leerdam loving it (see first related in story), Leerdam was back on the ice where if not for an Olympic record from her teammate Femke Kok, Leerdam would have two golds these Games.

Jutta Leerdam glides to a powerful SILVER medal finish in the women’s 500m. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xtV1uti6G — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2026

Paul was ecstatic watching her and posted his reaction, along with a sweet message for Leerdam: “she’s so amazing wow. another medal 🥈 you inspire us all. @juttaleerdam.”

Leerdam can leave these Games with Paul proud of her accomplishments after a rocky start. Congrats to Jutta Leerdam.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

