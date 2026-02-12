Jutta Leerdam Crushes Workout in Head-Turning Fit After Olympic Gold Medal

Fresh off her gold medal for the Netherlands, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam was back crushing in the gym as she prepares for another race at the Milano Cortina Games.

The 27-year-old Leerdam set an Olympic record in her signature event the 1000m, earning her first Olympic gold medal after finishing with a silver in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The seven-time world champion even had her fiancé and boxer Jake Paul in tears after her big win.

Leerdam was clearly enjoying the moment despite her makeup failure, and has celebrated a ton like with the Dutch media and fans who gave her a hero’s cheer.

Jutta Leerdam enjoying a hero’s welcome from the adoring Dutch crowd ❤️🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/KP2vBngChI — TNT Sports (@tntsports) February 10, 2026

And taking a bite of her medal while at lunch with Paul.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam’s Olympics started off with controversy after she was under scrutiny for flexing her private jet entrance to Milan, and skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed and then had a shocking post after that.

Now, she’s an Olympic champion who will go for gold No. 2 in the 500m on February 15.

She’s also prepping hard in the gym. First, of course, she had to get in another selfie.

Jutta Leerdam on her way to the gym. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Leerdam crushes her workout and fit

And then showed off her strength doing different exercises in her fire workout fit. First, some cleans.

Jutta Leerdam with the cleans. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

And some squats.

Jutta Leerdam with the squats. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

And finally box jumps.

Jutta Leerdam with the box jumps. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Leerdam’s Olympics are already a success, but she can get legendary status with one more gold.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

