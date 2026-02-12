Jutta Leerdam Crushes Workout in Head-Turning Fit After Olympic Gold Medal
Fresh off her gold medal for the Netherlands, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam was back crushing in the gym as she prepares for another race at the Milano Cortina Games.
The 27-year-old Leerdam set an Olympic record in her signature event the 1000m, earning her first Olympic gold medal after finishing with a silver in the 2022 Beijing Games.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Sisters Turn Heads at Olympics Celebrating Gold Medal
The seven-time world champion even had her fiancé and boxer Jake Paul in tears after her big win.
Leerdam was clearly enjoying the moment despite her makeup failure, and has celebrated a ton like with the Dutch media and fans who gave her a hero’s cheer.
And taking a bite of her medal while at lunch with Paul.
Leerdam’s Olympics started off with controversy after she was under scrutiny for flexing her private jet entrance to Milan, and skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed and then had a shocking post after that.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Does 'Diva' Dance Flexing Gold Medal Without Fiancé Jake Paul
Now, she’s an Olympic champion who will go for gold No. 2 in the 500m on February 15.
She’s also prepping hard in the gym. First, of course, she had to get in another selfie.
Leerdam crushes her workout and fit
And then showed off her strength doing different exercises in her fire workout fit. First, some cleans.
And some squats.
And finally box jumps.
Leerdam’s Olympics are already a success, but she can get legendary status with one more gold.
Paul and Leerdam’s love story
Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.
She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.
The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.