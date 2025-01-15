Jalen Green’s gf Draya Michele keeps controversial post up despite backlash
Draya Michele, much like her background in "Basketball Wives," is a constant reality show.
Having polarized NBA fans recently by bringing her oldest son Kniko, 22, to a Houston Rockets game courtside to watch her boyfriend, Jalen Green, also 22, she's in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons. (Green and Michele also had a baby daughter together last May.)
Soon after the devastating LA fires, the former 'Wives' star, turned model and influencer, did a branded post on Instagram touting an expensive $629 air purifier at a reduced rate with her son Jru Scandrick, 8, son of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, playing in the background.
While the unimaginable is happening with the fires in LA… There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things."
Michele was widely slammed by users, but as of this posting, the 39 year old has not taken it down, although comments "have been limited."
To be fair, the NBA WAG has also been supportive in her Instagram stories by sharing ways to help victims and other heartfelt posts.
Time will tell if she decides to take the post down.
