James Harden, GF Paije Seem to Have Secretly Had Baby Revealed in Her Latest Posts

It seems like James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights has followed NBA WAG Ella Mai's gameplan.

The Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum's long-time partner had kept her pregnancy so secretive, that it wasn't really ever announced that they had a baby. The British pop star was just suddenly seen with their newborn in early August 2024.

In fact, we were fooled recently at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI when Speights caused quite a stir in an ab-flexing black top.

LA Clippers guard James Harden passes the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Speights, 37, who has an older son from her previous relationship with Kansas Jayhawks icon and two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers, Prynce, 7, has been showing off a baby in a stroller consistently on her Instagram handle.

The fashion influencer and streetwear designer just dropped more photo evidence, where the baby, face hidden, is fully visible to go along with her fantastic look of a custom football midriff top, shorts, and knee-high tan suede boots.

For good measure, you can see the adorable baby's feet and bottle in another one of her IG Stories from yesterday.

Paije Speights provides photo evidence that her baby with James Harden has been born. | Paije Speights/Instagram

So congratulations certainly seem to be in order for the Los Angeles Clippers, eleven-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team selection Harden, 36, and his partner, who he calls the love of his life.

Why did Speights, Harden keep the pregnancy and birth secret?

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights takes a selfie. | Paije Speights/Instagram

In today's celebrity world, especially for professional athletes, fiercely protecting your family's privacy is completely understandable. Harden and Speights had revealed she was pregnant on Netflix's "Starting Five," so it's unclear why the happy couple decided to keep the baby's birth secret. Harden also shared on "Five," for the first time, that he has an older son named Jace.

The couple were also dealing with accusations from another woman that Harden was the father of her baby boy.

At this point, maybe Harden and Speights secretly got married too, since Speights also let it be known on the Netflix show Harden already acted like they were married.

"He talks about marriage more than I do," Speights said." "He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yeah, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"I love her a lot though," Harden retorted. "I'm in love."

It seems like that love now includes a happy and healthy baby together.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shows off another look with her baby. | Paije Speights/Instagram

