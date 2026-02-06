Jaxson Dart's Mom Kara Steals Spotlight in Daring Outfit at NFL Honors
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart must be feeling on top of the world right now.
The former Ole Miss Rebels star took the football world by storm this season and secured his spot as the Giants' quarterback of the future. It appears that he and fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo are poised to do big things in the Big Apple for years to come.
Dart is also winning off the field, as he has recently gone public with his girlfriend, model Marissa Ayers.
These two have been popping up everywhere, including visiting Dart's hometown of Utah to give a taste test of the star quarterback's favorite restaurant, which got rave reviews from Ayers.
Dart and Ayers were present at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, as Dart was up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan took the award home instead.
But that didn't keep Dart and Ayers from turning heads on the red carpet.
Jaxson Dart's Mom Kara Catches Eyes at NFL Honors
Jaxson wasn't the only Dart in attendance on Thursday night, as his parents were also at the event.
Dart's mom, Kara, has been a topic of discussion at other points in the season.
And she's generating discussion with the brown dress she wore during Thursday's event.
The Page Six X account posted a video of Dart posing with his parents and Ayers, and there's a case to be made that Kara Dart is stealing the spotlight with her brown dress.
The entire Dart family would appear to have plenty more award shoes in their future.
