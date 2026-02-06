Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Stuns in Bold Gold Dress at NFL Honors Show

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is enjoying his first NFL offseason and a new relationship with model Marissa Ayers. She certainly turned some heads stepping out with him at Thursday night’s NFL Honors awards event.

Dart had a lot to cheer about this season, throwing for 2,275 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. That’s quite the offensive rookie season for the QB out of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Dart was a favorite in his rookie season in New York. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The clues have been there that the two are official from their intimate date night in NYC, to flaunting his digs wearing a Giants shirt, to hanging with Dart’s viral mom Kara.

But Dart and Ayers, who was a ring girl for the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight, made their relationship official at the beginning of the year with Ayers‘ Instagram post with three words: “rumor has it…” while she tagged Dart to go along with several photos of them together.

The couple then hit up Mexico where they did some fishing and caught an isanely large fish.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is a born leader. He was busy showing the entire NFL what offseason leadership looks like this weekend in Mexico.



Dart was on a boat with his bikini-clad girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, catching big fish.https://t.co/Mnp0Y92tb4 pic.twitter.com/5yEVlhXqHr — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) January 27, 2026

Ayers stuns on the red carpet

While Dart lost out on the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award to Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, he won on the night with Ayers by his side in her jaw-dropping gold dress.

Giants QB1. Jaxson Dart hit the red carpet at the NFL Honors with girlfriend Marissa Ayers.pic.twitter.com/r0Bq8HIUr0 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) February 6, 2026

Here’s a photo:

Body Armor > NFL Honors pic.twitter.com/yJ0ITt88Fn — Jaxson Dart Lover (@ILoveJaxDart) February 6, 2026

Dart has a bright future on and off the football field. No doubt we will be hearing a lot more from that couple.

Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

