Jaxson Dart's mom Kara causes stir in leather pants with Giants QB's future debated
Jaxson Dart had an eventful weekend.
After allegedly hard launching his relationship with his new girlfriend, Instagram model and Jake Paul Netflix fight ring girl Marissa Ayers, the New York Giants rookie quarterback had a great performance in the Tankathon Bowl, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-10.
With that win, the Raiders now own the No. 1 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, with the G-Men slated for the No. 2 selection heading into Week 18.
It has been reported that the franchise will consider all options, including drafting a quarterback.
Dart, the 25th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, doesn't want to hear about anyone coming in to compete for his job.
"I'm going to continue to play my ball," Dart said after the game. "I know I'm going to be here for a very long time. I'm excited to start winning more games and turn this place around, do my job... when you think about this rookie class, we have a really bright future and we're going to be a really big pivot and turn this thing around."
Dart's mom, Kara, steals the spotlight yet again
The Giants are 3-13, and the one person that gets possibly more attention in those wins is Dart's mom, Kara.
Yesterday was no different when the proud Ole Miss Rebels alum greeted his mother and father, Brandon, before his big game, returning to his dual-threat ways, throwing for over 200 yards and running for nearly 50 with two rushing touchdowns.
Kara rocked a white top, black leather pants, and a Giants red sweater tied around her neck for a fantastic preppy look.
Kara, a fitness enthusiast, has turned heads with her sophisticated looks throughout the season, which only seem to surface during their wins. She was also spotted with Dart's new girlfriend at the New England Patriots game on the road for Monday Night Football.
Dart's dad makes headlines too defending his son
Kara wasn't the only one to cause a stir, with Dart's father, who played linebacker for the Utah Utes, tweeting, "Bro Eat a Fat one!," going after football analyst, and former Giants quarterback, Danny Kanell, who questioned whether his son was the long-term answer for the Giants at QB1.
Of course Dart's dad should have his son's back, but it will continue to be a hot topic heading into the offseason after another terrible Giants season.
The only thing more on fire has been his mom's fits.
