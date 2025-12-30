Jaxson Dart's mom Kara causes stir in leather pants with Giants QB's future debated

Jaxson Dart had an eventful weekend.

After allegedly hard launching his relationship with his new girlfriend, Instagram model and Jake Paul Netflix fight ring girl Marissa Ayers, the New York Giants rookie quarterback had a great performance in the Tankathon Bowl, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 34-10.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on before opening kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With that win, the Raiders now own the No. 1 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, with the G-Men slated for the No. 2 selection heading into Week 18.

Dart was doing it all yesterday 👀

• 207 Passing Yards

• 48 Rushing Yards

• 2 Rushing Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/1GA5AsM3ls — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025

It has been reported that the franchise will consider all options, including drafting a quarterback.

Dart, the 25th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, doesn't want to hear about anyone coming in to compete for his job.

Dec. 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) practices before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I'm going to continue to play my ball," Dart said after the game. "I know I'm going to be here for a very long time. I'm excited to start winning more games and turn this place around, do my job... when you think about this rookie class, we have a really bright future and we're going to be a really big pivot and turn this thing around."

Jaxson Dart is asked about a report that the Giants would consider all options, including a quarterback, at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft:



"I'm going to continue to play my ball. I know I'm going to be here for a very long time. I'm excited to start winning more games and turn… pic.twitter.com/9TGziIGvoG — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 29, 2025

Dart's mom, Kara, steals the spotlight yet again

Oct. 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks to his mom, Kara, prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Giants are 3-13, and the one person that gets possibly more attention in those wins is Dart's mom, Kara.

Yesterday was no different when the proud Ole Miss Rebels alum greeted his mother and father, Brandon, before his big game, returning to his dual-threat ways, throwing for over 200 yards and running for nearly 50 with two rushing touchdowns.

Kara rocked a white top, black leather pants, and a Giants red sweater tied around her neck for a fantastic preppy look.

Jaxson Dart greets his mom, Kara, and dad, Brandon, before the Raiders game. | NFL/Instagram

Kara, a fitness enthusiast, has turned heads with her sophisticated looks throughout the season, which only seem to surface during their wins. She was also spotted with Dart's new girlfriend at the New England Patriots game on the road for Monday Night Football.

Jaxson Dart greets his mom, Kara, and dad, Brandon before the Raiders game. | NFL/Instagram

Dart's dad makes headlines too defending his son

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) greets fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kara wasn't the only one to cause a stir, with Dart's father, who played linebacker for the Utah Utes, tweeting, "Bro Eat a Fat one!," going after football analyst, and former Giants quarterback, Danny Kanell, who questioned whether his son was the long-term answer for the Giants at QB1.

Bro, Eat a Fat One! https://t.co/Ms1Afy0U7H — Brandon Dart (@brandon_dart) December 29, 2025

Of course Dart's dad should have his son's back, but it will continue to be a hot topic heading into the offseason after another terrible Giants season.

The only thing more on fire has been his mom's fits.

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and running back Cam Skattebo (44) record a video on a smartphone after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

