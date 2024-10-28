Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson reacts to wild Hail Mary heroics
Jayden Daniels had the NFL world in awe on Sunday evening.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had one final shot at the endzone with two seconds remaining against the Chicago Bears. Daniels scrambled, created some room, and heaved a Hail Mary toward the endzone.
The ball was deflected into the arms of wide receiver Noah Brown, who was standing uncovered in the endzone for the Washington Commanders' game-winning touchdown.
It was a wild ending to the game between Daniels and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams' Bears.
Social media was full of stunned responses, including one from Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson.
Ms. Jackson reacted with one simple emoji and seemed just as confused as the rest of social media about how the play actually worked.
After the game, Daniels was asked about the play and took none of the credit for himself.
"Nothing but God, man, Nothing but God," Daniels said. "Without Him, I don't think I would be playing this week. All glory to God."
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was playing through a rib injury that forced him out of the team's Week 7 game.
Throughout the first two months of his rookie season, Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions with a completion percentage of 75.6. He has added 372 yards and four touchdowns with his legs.
Up next for the 6-2 Commanders is an NFC East showdown with the New York Giants.
