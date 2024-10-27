Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys WR heroics land Play of the Year contender

The Cowboys wide receivers have struggled this year but one of their former pass-catchers just delivered a Play of the Year contender.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown with Noah Brown (85)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a touchdown with Noah Brown (85) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers have been struggling this year. CeeDee Lamb has owned his slow start, but he's still been the most productive member of the receiving corps by far.

Heading into the season there were concerns that this would be the case, which is why there were constant calls for the front office to add more talent. One such potential target was Noah Brown, a former Cowboy who was released by the Houston Texans prior to the start of the regular season.

Dallas never tried to add Brown, who ended up joining the Washington Commanders. Brown, who has always been an underrated player, has been a decent option in D.C. and just pulled off one of the top plays of the year.

With Washington trailing 15-12, Brown found himself on the receiving end of a 52-yard Hail Mary pass from Jayden Daniels.

Brown wisely placed himself behind the crowd of players and was able to catch the pass after being tipped in the air.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The reception gave his team the win 18-15. Washington, who is coached by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, is now 6-2 on the year and in first place in the NFC East.

