Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut

Jayden Daniels will play in his first NFL game for the Washington Commanders this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before playing a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has spent his whole life to get to where he is at.

Now, Daniels is just three days away until he competes in his first NFL game, but when asked about it, the rookie out of LSU was cool, calm and collected.

"It is really the same," Daniels said about his emotions. "Day by day, be where my feet are. Not really focused on Sunday. I got to get through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then it'll be game day."

Daniels recognizes the significance of the moment, but he also understands that he has a job to complete and that he is capable of belonging in the league.

"I mean, it's kind of just go out there and just playing football," Daniels said. "Obviously, I'm [going to] embrace the moment, take it in. I'm officially in my first NFL game, but once that ball kicked out, none of that matters. So, gotta focus on try to execute at a high level and go out there and try to help the team win."

Having a rookie in his first start can be intimidating. In fact, it has been 22 years since a rookie won his Week 1 start. But Daniels doesn't have a rookie mindset, and that already puts him ahead of schedule.

