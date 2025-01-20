Jayden Daniels admits ex-Eagles great is secret reason for wearing No. 5
Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has already achieved cult-like status for Washington Commanders fans.
Heck, make that NFL fans.
RELATED: Jayden Daniels' mom's custom Commanders jacket for Lions game revealed
After leading the Commanders to a stunning 45-31 upset over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, only one team stands in the way of Daniels, 24, to fulfill a fairytale first-year campaign to reach the Super Bowl in New Orleans: the hated NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles.
In the NFC Championship Game matchup, most pundits, and even Eagles fans, would say that the Commanders have a decisive advantage in the quarterback position vs. Jalen Hurts, especially after Hurts suffered a knee injury in the Los Angeles Rams snowy survival, 28-22..
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game
Ironically, Commanders fans can thank two former Eagles greats for providing the blueprint - Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.
In fact, McNabb, who also played for the Commanders when he was washed up, is the reason Daniels wears No. 5.
“When I was younger, my favorite quarterback was Donovan McNabb," Daniels revealed when he played for the Arizona State Sun Devils before transferring and winning the Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers. "And I had his Philadelphia Eagles jersey. He wore number five, and that is why I picked that jersey number.”
In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Daniels also named Michael Vick as his favorite player growing up. But that was for a different reason: his 100 speed rating on "Madden NFL." (Daniels also shares in the "10 burning questions" interview that he loves playing video games, which may in turn have given him a distinct competitive edge with his VR headset training.)
You can catch the entire SI interview below. And if Daniels takes down the Eagles, he'll do something neither McNabb or Vick ever did: reach the Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message