Taylor Swift’s stealth Chiefs game-day fit revealed while hanging on Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift used to be a game-day staple at Kansas City Chiefs games with her fit entrances and the cameras showing her cheering on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce in the suite. Latley since their engagement, she’s moved to stealth mode sneaking into games behind “hidden walls.” A new photo did surface, though, proving she was at the Chiefs vs. the Baltimore Ravens game last Sunday, and had fun afterward with Kelce.
Swift and Kelce got engaged in August after an epic proposal at the tight end’s Kansas mansion with a ring that even jewelers are debating its value.
The couple was seen at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at the end of August after the proposal, but not for a Chiefs game, but watching Kelce’s college team, the Cincinnati Bearcats where Kelce was booed in the stadium.
RELATED: Taylor Swift’s miniskirt fit upstages Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash
It’s been a different vibe this year, though, at Chiefs home games as cameras are showing Swift cheering like this:
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
Swift’s not going to road games either due to enhanced security measures needed and her own busy schedule. Her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” released today, October 3.
While she isn’t seen at Chiefs games, she has attended them. New proof she was at Sunday’s game surfaced with her and Travis and his 1587 Prime Steakhouse after the win where she was hanging on the big frame of the tight end.
We know it was from game day because of Kelce’s own fit that he arrived in.
Swift definitely slayed her look, but it’s not the same feel at Chiefs games without seeing her on game days.
