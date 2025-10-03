The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift’s stealth Chiefs game-day fit revealed while hanging on Travis Kelce

The recording artist is finding ways to avoid cameras sneaking in to watch her fiancé play. A new photo from last Sunday after the game has surfaced.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Taylor Swift used to be a game-day staple at Kansas City Chiefs games with her fit entrances and the cameras showing her cheering on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce in the suite. Latley since their engagement, she’s moved to stealth mode sneaking into games behind “hidden walls.” A new photo did surface, though, proving she was at the Chiefs vs. the Baltimore Ravens game last Sunday, and had fun afterward with Kelce.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August after an epic proposal at the tight end’s Kansas mansion with a ring that even jewelers are debating its value.

The couple was seen at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at the end of August after the proposal, but not for a Chiefs game, but watching Kelce’s college team, the Cincinnati Bearcats where Kelce was booed in the stadium.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swif
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the fourth quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It’s been a different vibe this year, though, at Chiefs home games as cameras are showing Swift cheering like this:

Swift’s not going to road games either due to enhanced security measures needed and her own busy schedule. Her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” released today, October 3.

While she isn’t seen at Chiefs games, she has attended them. New proof she was at Sunday’s game surfaced with her and Travis and his 1587 Prime Steakhouse after the win where she was hanging on the big frame of the tight end.

We know it was from game day because of Kelce’s own fit that he arrived in.

Swift definitely slayed her look, but it’s not the same feel at Chiefs games without seeing her on game days.

Taylor Swif
Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

