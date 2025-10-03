Jerry Jones Says He’s Changed His Mind on the Thought of an International Super Bowl
The NFL’s international expansion isn’t slowing down any time soon.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has been clear that the plan is to eventually get to 16 international games a season—essentially one per team—and has not shut down speculation of an eventual team based in London.
Given the growth that the NFL is looking to make overseas, the question of an international Super Bowl is starting to sound more like a “when,” rather than an “if,” and it sounds like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is just fine with that.
Speaking in his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he’s come around on the idea of an international Super Bowl.
“I’m for anything that promotes the growth or expands the eyeballs for the NFL. That has been really the goal and the practice of the NFL, certainly ever since I’ve been involved,” Jones said. “There’s no question that having [a Super Bowl] internationally shouldn’t take away from our fan interest and eyeballs in the United States, and should add significantly [to interest] around the world, outside the country. In general I’m for that.”
Jones added that he was initially against the idea, but has since changed his mind, having seen the success of the league’s international growth in recent years.
“It helps if you learn to change your mind and not be embarrassed about it,” Jones said. “I’ve had to do it a lot, and the more I’ve done it the more successful I’ve been.”
The Cowboys have played overseas just once since the start of the international series—a win in London against the Jaguars in 2017—but by the sound of it, Jones is eager to keep interest in the league, and in turn his franchise, expanding.