John Elway joins Wayne Gretzky for rare sighting since golf cart tragedy
John Elway has understandably kept a low profile ever since a golf cart accident tragically led to the death of his longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck.
The Pro Football Hall of Hamer and Denver Broncos legend was cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal incident last week, when he was sadly the one driving last April in La Quinta, California, a posh resort town near Palm Springs, when Sperbeck, 62, fell off and eventually passed away on May 1.
RELATED: Ex-NFL star QB’s son eyeing Texas Longhorns to follow Arch Manning, Dia Bell
It looks like the two-time, back-to-back Super Bowl champion and one-time NFL MVP is making his way back onto the golf course with close friends, as Wayne Gretzky shared a photo in an Instagram post of them playing together at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in northern California.
RELATED: Tom Brady dating Sofia Vergara rumors on superyacht has NFL GOAT winning summer
It's great to see Elway, 65, getting back to doing the things he loves after the unspeakable tragedy, where the final investigation showed he did nothing wrong and was not impaired in any way.
"We've talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Denver affiliate KUSA. "There was nothing criminal. It was what we've been saying all along that this was a tragic accident."
Hopefully good friends like fellow legendary sports legends can give him a little peace of mind.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip