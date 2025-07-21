The Athlete Lifestyle logo

John Elway joins Wayne Gretzky for rare sighting since golf cart tragedy

The Denver Broncos legend has been keeping a low profile ever since the golf cart tragedy, which he was driving, killed his longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck.

John Elway has understandably kept a low profile ever since a golf cart accident tragically led to the death of his longtime friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck.

The Pro Football Hall of Hamer and Denver Broncos legend was cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal incident last week, when he was sadly the one driving last April in La Quinta, California, a posh resort town near Palm Springs, when Sperbeck, 62, fell off and eventually passed away on May 1.

It looks like the two-time, back-to-back Super Bowl champion and one-time NFL MVP is making his way back onto the golf course with close friends, as Wayne Gretzky shared a photo in an Instagram post of them playing together at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in northern California.

It's great to see Elway, 65, getting back to doing the things he loves after the unspeakable tragedy, where the final investigation showed he did nothing wrong and was not impaired in any way.

"We've talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the Denver affiliate KUSA. "There was nothing criminal. It was what we've been saying all along that this was a tragic accident."

Hopefully good friends like fellow legendary sports legends can give him a little peace of mind.

