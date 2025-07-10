Tom Brady dating Sofia Vergara rumors on superyacht has NFL QB GOAT winning summer
Tabloids are loving Tom Brady this summer.
First it was flirting with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's extravagant superstars-galore, Venice, Italy, wedding spectacular. Then it was hanging poolside with Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson on a superyacht.
Now it's Sofia Vergara.
RELATED: Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has apparently turned A-list playboy in his summer of love of the rich and fabulous of the one percent of the one percent, as Page Six added some spice to the photo of the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and FOX Sports' $375 million-man sitting beside the "Modern Family" knockout on yet another superyacht.
RELATED: Tom Brady shows pure class after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's emotional baby post
After Brady, 47, supposedly asked to be seated next to the Colombian bombshell, 53, Page Six says it's now a "summer romance" in Ibiza, where Vergara posted a smoldering bathing suit photo on her Instagram yesterday. TMZ refutes that report, calling it only spending quality time together.
RELATED: Magic Johnson flexes superyacht so baller even Brady comments on amazing video
Whatever it is, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend is winning summer.
After spending some quality time across Europe and in Japan with his two younger children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who just had her third child with Joaquim Valente, Brady seems to be enjoying the single life while also striving to be a better father, which he admitted was his goal after the Netflix roast, something his three kids were not happy about after all the harsh jokes about their moms.
For now, we'll leave it to the tabloids to speculate on Brady's relationship status. But The Athlete Lifestyle is ready to crown him as the Super Bowl-winning summer champion.
