The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady dating Sofia Vergara rumors on superyacht has NFL QB GOAT winning summer

The NFL QB GOAT and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner has turned A-list playboy all summer, with the "Modern Family" knockout the latest could-be girlfriend.

Matthew Graham

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Tabloids are loving Tom Brady this summer.

First it was flirting with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's extravagant superstars-galore, Venice, Italy, wedding spectacular. Then it was hanging poolside with Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson on a superyacht.

Now it's Sofia Vergara.

RELATED: Tom Brady's 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Tom Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has apparently turned A-list playboy in his summer of love of the rich and fabulous of the one percent of the one percent, as Page Six added some spice to the photo of the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and FOX Sports' $375 million-man sitting beside the "Modern Family" knockout on yet another superyacht.

RELATED: Tom Brady shows pure class after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's emotional baby post

Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady
Sofia Vergara/Instagram

After Brady, 47, supposedly asked to be seated next to the Colombian bombshell, 53, Page Six says it's now a "summer romance" in Ibiza, where Vergara posted a smoldering bathing suit photo on her Instagram yesterday. TMZ refutes that report, calling it only spending quality time together.

RELATED: Magic Johnson flexes superyacht so baller even Brady comments on amazing video

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Whatever it is, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend is winning summer.

After spending some quality time across Europe and in Japan with his two younger children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who just had her third child with Joaquim Valente, Brady seems to be enjoying the single life while also striving to be a better father, which he admitted was his goal after the Netflix roast, something his three kids were not happy about after all the harsh jokes about their moms.

For now, we'll leave it to the tabloids to speculate on Brady's relationship status. But The Athlete Lifestyle is ready to crown him as the Super Bowl-winning summer champion.

Tom Brady, Vivian
IMAGO/Newscom World

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships