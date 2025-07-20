Ex-NFL star QB’s son eyeing Texas Longhorns to follow Arch Manning, Dia Bell
Steve Sarkisian is building a dynasty at Texas, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.
After Quinn Ewers was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, disappointingly in the seventh round, the Texas Longhorns are now fully Arch Manning's team, with the pressure fully on the NIL superstar to deliver the natty in a national championship-or-bust season this fall.
Waiting in the wings will be Dia Bell, son of former NBA player Raja Bell, another five-star commit for Texas' 2026 recruiting class.
After that, it might be a continued line of famous offspring as San Diego Chargers legend Philip Rivers' son Gunner River has the Longhorns on his list, who had his first official visit in June.
Only a four-star recruit at this point from St. Michael Catholic out of Alabama, Sarkisian and his staff will have a say since they can pick and choose five-star studs, but according to Gunner, still only 15, he made quite a good impression.
"I talked to Coach Sark after the camp," Gunner told 247 Sports recently. "He told me I did pretty well, enjoyed it... "They're interested. "I'll say that."
The oldest boy of Rivers' ten children, yes ten, Gunner already has offers from Georgia, Miami, Auburn, Missouri, NC State, and South Carolina.
He's also overcome playing with type 1 diabetes, diagnosed at age 5, which has already made him a winner in his father's eyes.
"What we've learned through our experience is that these kids are warriors," Rivers, still only 43, told People magazine. "We have seen first hand the tremendous responsibility it is for these children to have the discipline to manage the disease with the support of family and their health providers to live their best lives."
Time will tell if his best life includes Austin, Texas.
