John Elway Releases Statement on Tragic Death of Close Friend & Agent
John Elway's close friend, former agent, and business partner Jeff Sperbeck has passed away. Last weekend, Sperbeck fell from a golf cart being driven by Elway near La Quinta, California, hitting his head on concrete.
Per reports, Elway immediately called 911, telling responders that Sperbeck was unconscious but breathing. Sperbeck was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
In an unimaginable tragedy, Sperbeck succumbed to his head injury. Elway released a statement, which was provided by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," Elway said. "My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”
The two friends and their wives were reportedly in La Quinta, CA, to attend the Stagecoach Music Festival. The golf cart incident occurred as Elway and Sperbeck were leaving an after-party, per TMZ.
Although TMZ reported that there is no reason to believe Elway was driving negligently, the Riverside County sheriff's department is reportedly investigating the golf cart incident.
Sperbeck's wife, Cori, released a statement on behalf of the family.
“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends the Elway’s and the many other clients Jeff called friends. We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that we have received and ask for privacy for our family at this difficult time.”
Sperbeck began representing Elway in 1990. Following Elway's retirement in 1999, the two remained close friends and eventually became business partners, starting the 7Cellars by John Elway winery together. Sperbeck helped manage Elway's businesses, including restaurants, car dealerships, and the 7Cellars winery.
In 2001, Elway appeared on Sports Superstar Edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, alongside host Regis Philbin. When faced with a particularly tough question, Elway used his "lifeline" to call Sperbeck for help. Sperbeck helped him get it right.
We can only imagine what the Sperbeck family is going through, and how truly devastated Elway must be over losing his friend of 30-plus years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families.
Elway played for the Broncos for 16 years, winning two Super Bowls. In 2011, he returned as the club's top football executive under late owner Pat Bowlen, leading the Broncos to triumph in Super Bowl 50.
Elway hasn't been involved with the Broncos officially since March of 2023. He's a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, a Broncos Ring of Famer, and his No. 7 jersey is retired in Denver.
