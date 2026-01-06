John Harbaugh Out as Ravens Head Coach After 18 Seasons
John Harbaugh is out as Ravens head coach.
According to multiple reports, the two sides have parted ways after 18 seasons, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relaying that general manager Eric DeCosta informed the team on Tuesday afternoon.
Harbaugh had been the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach behind only division-rival Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Under his lead, the Ravens tallied a 180-113 regular season record, a 13-11 postseason record, and a Super Bowl XLVII championship in 2012. Unfortunately, an 8–9 record in 2025 has both sides moving on after 18 seasons.
The Ravens’ campaign ended in heartbreak on Sunday night, with rookie kicker Tyler Loop shanking a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. The loss boxed Baltimore out of the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has since released the following statement:
"Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach. Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties. This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.
"Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.
"Our goal has always been and will always be to win Championships. We strive to consistently perform at the highest level on the field and be a team and organization our fans take pride in. I will always be grateful for the extraordinary hard work and dedication displayed by John and his staff throughout the many successful years. I wish he, Ingrid and Alison all the best going forward.
We now begin the challenging, but exciting, process of identifying the next leader of our football team. We fully understand the expectations of our fans and everyone in the Ravens organization. Finding another strong leader and partner who will reflect these high standards is paramount. We deeply appreciate our fans and will continue to work relentlessly to bring them, our city and the extended community the success they deserve."
Harbaugh, too, has released a statement, via the team:
"Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today. 😊 It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION. Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success. A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity.
I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing. Values built into an Organization, through a Team, that are Worthwhile, Good and Lasting and that are admired by fans and foes alike. Meaningful & Impactful Relationships with Players through the years that I will cherish always. Grateful for their Strength and Courage.
"Loyal partnerships in this wonderful building, that grew into strong friendships, through the toil and tempest of the job every day. Mostly to my treasured Family, my Ingrid and my Alison, who are beyond compare in every way and the Loves of my life, and my close-knit family and good friends who stick with you no matter what. Finally, to the author and finisher of our faith, Gratitude for a Journey beyond anything I could have dreamed of on my own – All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me."
Harbaugh had signed a three-year contract extension with the club this past March, tying him to the franchise through 2028. Instead, he enters the 2026 coaching carousel—and is expected to have suitors.
As for the Ravens, they’ll now embark on a search for just their third head coach since 1996.