Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael reveals surprising new addiction
The New England Patriots will be facing the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on January 18.
And while the Texans have the best defense in the league, Patriots fans will take their chances against any team, so long as Drake Maye is the one under center.
And over 60,000 New England fans will pack into Gillette Stadium on Sunday to see whether Maye can lead their team to their first AFC Championship Game since the 2018 season.
But the fan who matters the most for Maye is his wife, Ann Michael. And she's also the most important fan for the Patriots' faithful, as she has become just as beloved as her star quarterback husband over the past year or so.
Ann Michael Maye has become a social media darling, largely because of her TikTok videos that show her cooking and baking. These comments inspire heartwarming and wholesome comments from fans, many of whom reference Drake Maye's dominance in hilarious ways.
This success has prompted Ann Michael to expand her social media content, as she is posting across platforms much more often.
Ann Michael Maye can’t stop her new favorite pastime
Maye made a somewhat surprising admission by reposting a friend's photo of a mahjong game on January 17.
The post (which Maye was tagged in, suggesting she was also playing) was captioned, "can't stop won't stop".
This caption was most likely tongue-in-cheek. Still, it seems that Ann Michael Maye is satisfying her competitive edge with a new game while her husband is competing on the football field.
Perhaps both Mayes will come out on top in their respective competitions this weekend.
