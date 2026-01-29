Josh Allen on the Hook to Buy Bills Coach Joe Brady, Staff Insanely Expensive Gifts

The Joe Brady Era has officially begun for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, and MVP quarterback Josh Allen is already on the hook to get his new head coach and the staff a baller gift thanks to Pat McAfee.

The 36-year-old Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator of the Bills the past three seasons after he was their quarterbacks coach in 2022. He replaces Sean McDermott after he was head coach for nine seasons in Buffalo.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady and the 29-year-old superstar Allen already have a great relationship, and the QB was there on crutches and a boot over his foot to support the new hire at Thursday’s press conference.

After the Bills lost an overtime heartbreaker, 33-30, to the Denver Broncos in the divisonal round and were defeated in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, the team made the change from McDermott to Brady. Allen admitted for the first time feeling partially responsible to contributing to the firing of McDermott:

”If I make one more play, that game in Denver, we’re probably not having this press conference right now.”

While he feels guilt over McDermott going, he no doubt is thrilled his guy Brady got hired. While on The Pat McAfee Show, Allen could be seen being buddy-buddy with Brady and talking about now Brady has to get a fancy watch as the head man in Buffalo. Allen, who said he’s bought him watches before, says he is going to help Brady find one. That’s when McAfee volunteered him to buy a Rolex for Brady and all the Bills new coaches.

Hey, Allen didn’t say no while he clapped about it. Brady certainly seemed quite excited about the prospect as well. Allen did joke about finding a knock-off Rollie on the streets of New York.

Let’s see if Allen follows through, though.

Allen no doubt will be buying his new head coach (and the staff) something special should he lead the Bills to the Super Bowl.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, right, watches as Josh Allen (17) throws downfield on the second day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester Monday, July 25, 2022. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

