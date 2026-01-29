Bills' new head coach Joe Brady gets emotional thanking predecessor Sean McDermott

Wisely, Buffalo Bills' new head coach Joe Brady isn't taking credit for being born on third base, or in the red zone to put the metaphor into football terms.

While Brady has certainly worked tirelessly in his climb up the ranks, beginning as a William & Mary linebackers coach in 2013, he recognized just how fortunate he is to land his first head coaching with the 2026 Bills.

Unlike his predecessor, Brady is not inheriting a 17-year postseason drought. Instead, he has the opportunity to coach a team coming off seven consecutive playoff appearances with a five-time NFL MVP finalist as its starting quarterback.

RELATED: Bills suffer another playoff exit due to same Sean McDermott-rooted shortcomings

“I wanna thank and recognize Sean McDermott. In 2022, four years ago, Coach McDermott gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. I had an opportunity to come here, coach for the Buffalo Bills and coach Josh Allen. I took immense pride in that," said Brady at his January 29 introductory press conference.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

'I am not naive'

The 36-year-old Brady, who has been the Bills' offensive play caller for the past 2.5 seasons, made it a point to recognize the standard set by his predecessor.

"I understand that I'm walking into this role in a much better position than Coach McDermott did. I am not naive to that. I also understand that the expectations are higher as well. I didn't take this job to shy away from expectations," said Brady.

MORE: No ignoring Joe Brady's playoff failures have cost Bills three years in a row

With the foundation already in place, Brady faces both a tremendous opportunity and a much higher bar to clear.

What Brady learned from McDermott

Although his teams were unable to break through the playoff wall, which ultimately led to his termination, Sean McDermott unquestionably made the Bills relevant again. His teams qualified for the postseason eight times in his nine years at the helm.

"Over the past four years, I've learned a tremendous amount of things from Coach McDermott - how to lead, resilience, standards," said Brady. "The past nine years in this organization matter. I'm understand of that. I'm appreciative for the opportunity to be a part of it. They matter deeply and they deserve respect."

MORE: Sean McDermott rejected job opportunity from NFC team, per report

In the midst of that nine-year run, McDermott hired Brady as quarterbacks coach after the 2021 season. The position was vacant due to Brian Daboll's departure to the New York Giants and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey's subsequent promotion to offensive coordinator.

Brady eventually replaced Dorsey midway through the 2023 campaign, and the Bills have posted a 31-10 regular season record since he took over the offensive play calling.

"I am so grateful for Coach McDermott. I love coach McDermott. I'm going to do everything that I can to continue to build upon the foundation that he laid," said Brady.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (center) with head coach Sean McDermott and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady (left) during minicamp. | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —