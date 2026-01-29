Joe Brady in Tears Telling Wife Lauren His Bills Head Coaching Hire Is Because of Her
The Joe Brady Era for the Buffalo Bills has officially begun as the 36-year-old was introduced as the team’s head coach on Thursday. He made sure his wife was the star of his press conference, though.
Brady has been with the Bills for four seasons where he started as the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and then was the team’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons.
He was also the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2020-2021, and served as the passing game coordinator for the best offense in college football history with the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers team that had quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
He now takes over for coach Sean McDermott, who was the head man for nine seasons. After another heartbreaking playoff exit this season in the divisional round, the team hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 1994 and decided it was time for a change.
The good news is Brady has current reigning MVP Josh Allen as his quarterback to build around, which is always a good start.
Speaking of Allen, he showed up with crutches and a walking boot to support his new coach at his press conference.
Brady breaks down talking about his wife
Then it was Brady’s turn to shine, but he got choked up talking about the sacrifices of being a coach with a shoutout to his wife Lauren for “carrying the weight” of the job at home. It’s a powerful speech you need to watch.
That’s a man who loves his wife right there.
The Bradys
Brady and Lauren have been married since 2022 and have a son born in April 2023, and a daughter born in December 2025. Here Lauren is pregnant in August of 2025 before the regular season started to root on the Bills.
We can’t wait to see her at games at the new Highmark Stadium that opens this year.
