Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld pens heartfelt message to ‘home’ Los Angeles
Hailee Steinfeld was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and still owns properties not far from the devastation of the wildfires. On Friday, the actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote a heartfelt message to LA and the victims in her fan newsletter Beau Society.
The 28-year-old star of Netflix’s Arcane and Disney’s Hawkeye was born in Tarzana, California, and raised in the nearby Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks areas of Southern California. She still owns a home in that area as well as an $8 million property in Encino. When she’s not in Buffalo shopping at Wegmans, Steinfeld spends time back home in Cali, even taking in one of Allen’s Bills games vs. the Los Angeles Rams where she posed with him in a rare public photo.
During the fires, Steinfeld’s brother Griffin, who still lives in the area, posted a bunch on social media of the pure devastation he was seeing. It was truly heartbreaking.
Instead of releasing her normal Friday Beau Society newsletter issue, Steinfeld took the time to pen a touching note to the Los Angeles communities. While it’s very long — you can read the full letter on Instagram — here’s how she began it:
“I want to take a moment to send love and support to anyone directly or indirectly affected by the wildfires in LA. It’s unimaginable what many of you are facing, and my heart is with all of you navigating through this — whether you're displaced, supporting loved ones, or simply trying to process everything. LA has always been home and my heart is absolutely broken into pieces.”
She’d go on, “While I feel helpless and devastated, I’m so grateful for the firefighters, volunteers, and first responders risking their lives to help those in need.”
Steinfeld also listed ways to help as well as available resources for victims. And then she signed the letter with the following message: “Hold your loved ones close and pray for California. We’ll be back to regularly scheduled BS next week.”
While Allen and the Bills open the playoffs Sunday in Buffalo, win or lose it’s just a game and there are far more important things in life going on that Steinfeld is talking about.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’