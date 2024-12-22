JuJu Watkins’ heartwarming gesture after defeating Paige Bueckers, UConn
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans got the biggest victory of the season thus far with a road win over Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on Saturday. The biggest victory, however, may have come after the game.
Watkins dropped 25 points and No. 7 USC upended Bueckers and the No. 4 Huskies, 72-70. She’s having another amazing season averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Watkins is also letting her signature bun down between games, and stunning in some rare glam looks while posing for a magazine.
RELATED: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for USC basketball season
The 19-year-old Los Angeles native also showed she has a big heart. After the big win, Watkins went up to an adoring young female fan and gave her a pair or her game-worn Nike shoes that made the girl smile as if it were Christmas morning.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie swoons over Hanna Cavinder bikini photos
What an adorable moment there.
There’s no doubt the sophomore All-American Watkins is a lock to be the WNBA No. 1 pick when she comes out. She’s also winning the NIL game like her historic deal with the aforementioned Nike.
Saturday wasn’t about what Watkins did on the court beating the senior No. 1 WNBA pick lock Bueckers or her shoe deals, it was about her heartwarming gesture afterward and her early Christmas gift for that young fan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?