Justin Jefferson Had the Sweetest Reaction to Kids Receiving His Jersey for Christmas
Chalk it up to the joy of the holidays, but either way, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got a bit sentimental Thursday evening.
In a post on social media, Jefferson mused about how special it feels to see kids not only open his jersey for Christmas, but also react so excitedly as a result.
"Not gonna lie ... for kids to want and receive my jersey [as] a Christmas gift and seeing how excited they are to get it is one of the best feelings as a professional athlete," Jefferson posted on X, followed by a teary-eyed emoji. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone."
The Vikings drafted Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 draft, and the LSU export has since proven himself worthy of the early pick. For the 2024-25 season, for example, he's recorded 1,387 receiving yards—the second-most in the league—92 catches, and 10 touchdowns. But if that weren't enough to make you love him, his signature Griddy celebration has certainly popularized him among the younger, TikTok-ier fans.
In response to Jefferson's post, fellow "JJ" J.J. Watt chimed in with his take, as well.
"Spot on brother," Watt wrote. "Entertaining and inspiring the next generation. Keep up the great work."
Who's cutting onions in here?!