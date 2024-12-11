The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen posts epic lovey dovey Hailee Steinfeld birthday post with cute photo

The actress and pop music hitmaker is receiving an outpour of love on her 28th birthday.

Alex Gonzalez

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles
Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles
In this story:

The birthday festivities continue for Hailee Steinfeld, who just turned 28 today. But her fiancé, Josh Allen can’t help but take fans back to cozy moments from the past.

Josh Allen
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld’s adorable, rare photo together at Bills-Rams game

In a photo shared to the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s Instagram Story today, Allen threw it back to a nice night out on the beach. Steinfeld, who appears to be photographed from Allen’s point of view, is seen in a flowing pink hoodie, enjoying a glass of wine with Allen. The “Edge of Seventeen” actress is seated comfortably on a long coach placed scenically in the middle of the sand.

It is unclear which beach the couple was visiting in the photo, as well as the city they were in, but it looked like they were having quite a luxury beach experience. We see that there is a little cabana behind the “Love Myself” singer, and a little table appropriate for an impromptu oceanside dinner date.

Josh Allen / Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen enjoy wine by the beach

Steinfeld herself has been receiving an outpour of love today, notably from Amanda Hyde — wife of Bills’ Micah Hyde — who delivered her a cake from Buffalo restaurant The Grange Outpost.

RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has preppy schoolgirl fit with high heels

With so many people sending sweet messages her way —- said messages coming just over a week after an epic proposal from Allen —- Steinfeld’s 2024 has certainly been one for the books. 

Published
