Kirk Herbstreit pens loving tribute to his famous dog Ben after passing
Dogs really are a man’s best friend, and for Kirk Herbstreit his dog Ben was something special.
As ESPN’s College GameDay co-host and commentator for both college and NFL on Monday Night Football, Herbstreit is on the road a lot. His dog Ben would always be by his side through it all.
“Some people [have] said, 'He's sick. Why do you take him on the road?' It's because it feeds his soul to be out on the road with people and interacting and meeting people," Herbstreit said. "His tail is constantly wagging, and he just goes up."
On Tuesday, Herbstreit gave a concerning health updated on Ben that turned into his worst fears on Thursday and Ben had to be put down at the age of 10. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen a heartfelt remembrance of his dog.
So sad. Hopefully Herbstreit is finding solace in the fact Ben had a great life and gave him so many memories.
The full quote reads:
“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate..he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing.
Love you Ben. 🙏🏼”
Ben is in doggy heaven and our heart goes out to Kirk and his family in their time of grief.
