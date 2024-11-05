Kirk Herbstreit Gives Concerning Health Update on His Beloved Dog Ben
College football fans got bad news about a beloved figure on Monday night.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit took to X to update the world on the heath of his dog Ben and the news was concerning.
Herbstreit's update follows:
I’ve had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know-Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse. He has lost use of his back legs-almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3 days. I’m currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance. The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not. I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy. 🙏🏼 He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it.
Ben has become a big part of Herbstreit's travels to College GameDay and the weekly games he broadcasts for ABC and ESPN. Ben is the oldest of four golden retrievers the Herbstreit family owns and has developed a dedicated following.
Here's video from Ben enjoying some pregame time on the field before a game last season.
And more Ben highlights from this season are below.
Think good thoughts for Ben.