The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s last Mamba girl chooses Texas in epic cowboy hat photo

The lasting legacy of Kobe and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant shines through with the last of the Mamba girls choosing the Texas Longhorns.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Newscom World
In this story:

The horrible tragedy that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will never be forgotten.

Luckily their enduring legacy will live on for generations to come, as the Los Angeles Lakers icon and "Gigi" are always a part of anything Vanessa Bryant does with the extremely lucrative Nike partnership and her charitable foundation, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look at modeling job

Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bryant, and Natalia Bryant
December 18, 2017: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys with Gianna, Vanessa, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka, and Natalia. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One of the other lasting legacies is Gianna's Mamba basketball team, where nine people died in the helicopter crash, including two of Gigi's teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, and their parents: both of Alyssa's and Payton's mother.

For those that survived, many have continued to pursue a basketball career, with the last of the Mamba girls, Amalia Holguin, impressively taking her talents to the Texas Longhorns.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant addresses pregnancy rumors drinking famous US Open cocktail

Scroll through to see her epic photo in a custom, Texas burnt orange-and-white cowboy hat doing the classic "Hook 'em Horns" salute.

"100% COMMITTED🤘🏼🧡," Holguin wrote on her Instagram post.

Other Mamba girls that have gone on to play at college include Emily Eadie, who plays for Princeton, Annika Jawani, who plays for Dartmouth, and Annabelle Spotts, who plays for the University of Chicago.

It's a heartwarming and inspirational story for all of these girls that have endured so much.

Heck, even Texas haters will have to root for Holguin.

Kobe Bryant
June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ; The Lakers Kobe Bryant holds up the Championship trophy. / Asbury Park Ppress-USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News