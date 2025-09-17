Kobe Bryant’s last Mamba girl chooses Texas in epic cowboy hat photo
The horrible tragedy that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will never be forgotten.
Luckily their enduring legacy will live on for generations to come, as the Los Angeles Lakers icon and "Gigi" are always a part of anything Vanessa Bryant does with the extremely lucrative Nike partnership and her charitable foundation, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look at modeling job
One of the other lasting legacies is Gianna's Mamba basketball team, where nine people died in the helicopter crash, including two of Gigi's teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, and their parents: both of Alyssa's and Payton's mother.
For those that survived, many have continued to pursue a basketball career, with the last of the Mamba girls, Amalia Holguin, impressively taking her talents to the Texas Longhorns.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant addresses pregnancy rumors drinking famous US Open cocktail
Scroll through to see her epic photo in a custom, Texas burnt orange-and-white cowboy hat doing the classic "Hook 'em Horns" salute.
"100% COMMITTED🤘🏼🧡," Holguin wrote on her Instagram post.
Other Mamba girls that have gone on to play at college include Emily Eadie, who plays for Princeton, Annika Jawani, who plays for Dartmouth, and Annabelle Spotts, who plays for the University of Chicago.
It's a heartwarming and inspirational story for all of these girls that have endured so much.
Heck, even Texas haters will have to root for Holguin.
