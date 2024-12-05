Vanessa Bryant’s sweet message for daughter’s birthday involving dad Kobe
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa’s little girl Bianka just turned 8 years old on Thursday. Mom made sure to wish her daughter the sweetest birthday wish on Instagram and make sure she knew just how special that number is.
The 42-year-old mom has gotten some good family time in lately with her girls Natalia, 21, Capri 4, and Bianka. They posed in some adorable Halloween costumes, then had a Disneyland day for the holiday lights, and Vanessa shared the most beautiful family photos from Thanksgiving.
Bianka looks so much like her dad and is growing up so fast. Mom wished her the most heartfelt birthday message on IG involving dad Kobe, saying “BB-8! BB is 8 today! Happy birthday to our Sunshine. We love you so much, Bianka! You bring so much love and laughter into our lives. You are so loved mama! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉 You say it's your BB8 birthday, and I'll keep reminding you it's your daddy (#8 ) year. ❤️
Kobe of course wore No. 8 (and No. 24) with the Los Angeles Lakers so the number 8 is extra special to the family. And “BB” stands for Bianka Bryant.
Vanessa then posted the most adorable picture of Bianka.
How cute is she!
Big sister Natalia followed that up with a few sweet Bianka photos herself.
No doubt dad Kobe and sister Gianna would be smiling seeing Bianka on her big 8th birthday.
