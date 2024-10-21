Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia reveals wrist tattoo at Mets-Dodgers game
Natalia Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant were in the house to witness the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch their first National League pennant at home since 1988.
It was a special night and Vanessa posted many sweet mother-daughter moments from the game.
Natalia is the oldest daughter of the late great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and it’s hard to believe how grown up she looks now at 21. The fourth-year USC film student and model has come a long way since the devastating helicopter crash that killed her dad, 41, and sister Gigi, 13, and seven others in 2020.
Natalia is super close to mom as evident by their weekend at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like sisters and at Sunday’s Dodgers game.
Back in 2021, both Vanessa and Natalia got tattoos together to honor Kobe and Gigi. Natalia got one on the inside of her finger that says “Muse” on it. “Muse” was the name of a 2015 documentary about her father. The other tattoo has been a mystery what exactly it is, but Natalia showed a clear look at it on Sunday in a photo mom posted on Instagram.
It’s still not entirely evident what means but we know it’s a tribute to her dad and Gigi. Whatever it is, it’s extra special to Natalia.
Famed tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado was responsible for the ink. Vanessa got “Mambacita” tattooed on her forearm during the same session in Gigi’s handwriting. Here’s a look at Natalia getting her tattoo.
She looks like she’s added ink since to the inside of the same arm. It’s unclear what that message reads as well.
Natalia signed with IMG Models in 2021, but film is her love and one day she hopes to be a director. She’s also already quite popular: Bryant has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram.
When she is not being glamorous or in school, Natalia is helping mom with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.
It’s likely we will see Vanessa and Natalia again at Dodger Stadium for the World Series against the New York Yankees that starts on Friday, October 25.
