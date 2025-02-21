Vanessa Bryant gifts pricy limited Kobe 6s to USC basketball teams
Vanessa Bryant gave the USC Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams a special surprise that they were excited to see.
The widow of Kobe Bryant has been dropping a lot of shoe news lately like the Triple-Black Year of the Mamba Kobes and the fire All-Star Kobe “Sail” editions she promoted.
With her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 22, going to USC as a film student, Vanessa is no doubt rooting for the Trojans. In fact, she was sitting courtside last week with Natalia for the big USC women’s win over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. For the game, USC superstar JuJu Watkins rocked with some Kobes while dominating the Bruins.
A new video has surfaced of Vanessa gifting the men’s and women’s teams some “Reverse Grinch” Kobe 6s. The reactions from the players says it all.
During the football season Vanessa gave good friend Russell Wilson some Nike Kobe “Grinch” cleats, and then some Kobe Christmas shoes for the holidays.
These aren’t the only Kobes being worn by players, however, as the Nike Kobe 9 EM "Think Pink" PE was given to all of the top Nike schools for their Pink games this week like USC on Wednesday in a win over the Michigan State Spartans.
What an awesome gesture by Vanessa and some fire shoes for the players.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock