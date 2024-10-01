SI

Jaelan Phillips Did a Dikembe Mutombo Tribute With One Finger Wag

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 4. It was a low-scoring game with the Titans taking a 9-3 lead into halftime as Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, and Tyler Huntley combined for 131 passing yards in the first 30 minutes.

At one point during the half Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips jumped up to knock down a pass attempt by Rudolph. After signaling incomplete Phillips broke out a simple finger wag.

Considering the game was played hours after news broke that NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo had passed away at 58, it seems likely the wag was inspired by the legendary philanthropist and big man.

The tributes to Mutombo continue to come in and hopefully, this will become a regular celebration in multiple sports from here on out. Please do not penalize it.

