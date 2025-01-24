Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shows off cute ab-baring outfit for their date night
Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the playoffs in the 2024-2025 NFL season, but that hasn't stopped the star fullback from enjoying a date night with his wife Kristin.
On Thursday, January 23, the married couple attended the San Jose Sharks NHL game against the Nashville Predators, an evening that Kristin documented via her Instagram stories. The 30-year-old WAG, who rose to prominence in the fashion world after designing looks for the likes of Taylor Swift and Livvy Dunne, rocked her own incredible fit for the date night, which included an ab-baring button-down shirt and baggy blue jeans. Kristin completed the look with hoop earrings, a necklace, and a designer purse.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk stuns in see-through rhinestone ‘Bond’ girl jumpsuit
While the date night looked fun, the Sharks ended up losing to the Predators 6-5, dropping their record to 14-31-6.
Kristin drew the internet's attention throughout the 2024-2025 NFL season for her incredible gameday outfits, including her “Matrix”-like black slay, and her over-the-top mesmerizing fit flaunting her abs in Miami, and her “Risky Business” vibe in heels.
Meanwhile, the 49ers will be looking to rebound in the 2025-2026 season after failing to return to the playoffs this year. The beloved franchise competed in last year's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs but fell short 25-22 in a thrilling overtime loss.
