Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shows off cute ab-baring outfit for their date night

The 49ers WAG has her fashion designer skills on full display. 

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kristin Juszczyk holds her jacket over her head during a period of rain before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.
Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the playoffs in the 2024-2025 NFL season, but that hasn't stopped the star fullback from enjoying a date night with his wife Kristin.

On Thursday, January 23, the married couple attended the San Jose Sharks NHL game against the Nashville Predators, an evening that Kristin documented via her Instagram stories. The 30-year-old WAG, who rose to prominence in the fashion world after designing looks for the likes of Taylor Swift and Livvy Dunne, rocked her own incredible fit for the date night, which included an ab-baring button-down shirt and baggy blue jeans. Kristin completed the look with hoop earrings, a necklace, and a designer purse.

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk / Photo Credit: Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram

While the date night looked fun, the Sharks ended up losing to the Predators 6-5, dropping their record to 14-31-6.

Kristin drew the internet's attention throughout the 2024-2025 NFL season for her incredible gameday outfits, including her “Matrix”-like black slay, and her over-the-top mesmerizing fit flaunting her abs in Miami, and her “Risky Business” vibe in heels.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be looking to rebound in the 2025-2026 season after failing to return to the playoffs this year. The beloved franchise competed in last year's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs but fell short 25-22 in a thrilling overtime loss. 

