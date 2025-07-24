Kylie Kelce reveals three shows she's banned her kids from watching
Jason and Kylie Kelce may live a life of luxury. And their four daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 3 months — certainly get to enjoy the perks of being celebrities’ kids. But this doesn’t mean they get everything they want.
On an episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast that dropped on Thursday, July 24, Kylie revealed there are three shows she had forbidden her kids from watching. “These shows are banned for a multitude of reasons,” Kylie said. “Some of them, I'm pretty sure there are studies that have shown that these shows are not correct.”
One of the shows is “Cocomelon” — a ban by which the girls seem to have taken to well.
“If ‘Cocomelon’ comes up on any of the screens, my daughters say, ‘Oh, we're not allowed to watch that,’ because I have doubled, tripled, quadrupled down. We are not watching ‘Cocomelon’ in our house.”
The second banned show is “Blippi” — which, according to Kylie, is as weird as it sounds.
“I don't like it,” Kylie said. “I understand that some of it is educational. I understand that it started, like, as an educational base. I'm good.”
And last but not least, “Teletubbies,” — a choice that may surprise the millennial parents who grew up with the show. But this particular ban was by choice of Elliotte.
“This one is banned for a very specific reason — Ellie thinks it's creepy,” Kylie said. “They have TVs in their bellies.”
While Kylie’s list may seem a bit strict, she does allow her kids to watch several other shows, including classics like “Zoboomafoo,” “The Big Comfy Couch,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” “PB & J Otter” and “Bear in the Big Blue House.” Some of the more contemporary shows she allows in her home are “Bluey,” “Peppa Pig,” “Puppy Pals,” and “Ms. Rachel.”
Kylie also revealed that she is very pro-”Sesame Street,” and expressed support for PBS after news broke about budget cuts devastating the networks.
“Everyone deserves access to PBS,” Kylie said. “Don't worry. I'll be making a donation to the local PBS station. I encourage others to do the same.”
With her raw honesty and sense of humor, Kylie’s podcast is safe from the ban list in our homes.
