Lakers HC JJ Redick has brutally honest Bronny James assessment after 'scary thing'
It is rare to get candid quotes from an NBA head coach, especially one as media savvy as the Los Angeles Lakers' JJ Redick.
So maybe the former Duke star turned NBA sharp-shooter turned broadcasting stud turned Lakers HC is making it crystal clear what he expects from Bronny James if the second-year player wants to ever see the court with his dad LeBron.
In an excellent feature about Bronny by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Redick, also in his second season, gave a brutally honest assessment of what the "most talked about No. 55 pick in NBA history" has to do.
"The biggest thing for Bronny is that he has to get in elite shape," Redick told McMenamin.
Then he has some coach speak before doubling down.
"With the defensive pickup points, the disruption, being able to get downhill ... I think we have all seen these amazing flashes of it from Bronny. And to get to that next level for him, it's cardio fitness.
"He's cleared. ... I get that there's a history there of a really scary thing that he had to live through, and I think it's tough to push past certain points for him, but he's going to get there. He's going to get there."
That "scary thing" was a cardiac arrest because of a congenital heart defect that almost killed him while training at USC two years ago. So even the biggest Bronny haters, who think he only got drafted because of his all-time NBA leading scoring and four-time champion father, are like, ouch. Take it easy JJ.
The comparisons that were used several times in the feature for Bronny to emulate were the Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell, and the NBA's biggest overachieving pest, Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell.
Bronny admits that he still has lingering health issues from the cardiac arrest to get to that elite level.
"I get kind of sick easier now," Bronny said. "Which is kind of weird, but I think it messed with my immune system a little bit. So, I would have times where I have to sit out, and that conditioning that I'm working on just goes away in that week of me being out."
No excuses, Bronny! Time to get back to work.
