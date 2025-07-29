Bronny James distances himself from LeBron with surprising quote
Bronny James carries the weight of being LeBron’s son and he definitely feels that when he steps out onto the court, especially being his dad’s Los Angeles Lakers teammate. Now, in a new interview, Bronny had some surprising things to say involving his dad as he opened up more than ever.
Speaking of LeBron, it’s been a crazy offseason for the 40 year old who had drama with the team revolving around new superstar teammate Luka Doncic, and then he was spotted on a superyacht with Nikola Jokic’s agent raising speculation. He also was seen dancing at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico and getting rowdy with Draymond Green. He even gave Tom Brady a hug on a yacht in Monaco. Oh, yea, he’s also been playing a lot of golf.
LeBron did manage to stop by Bronny’s Summer League game in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was seen in an epic photo with Victor Wembanyama.
Yea, LeBron has that kind of star power that attracts other stars, and that’s what the 20-year-old Bronny has grown up with as his dad has played 22 seasons in the league. Bronny’s rookie season out of USC, meanwhile, saw a bunch of ups-and-downs including multiple G League trips. He opened up about being his dad’s teammate in a recent ESPN interview with a surprising quote.
"I just think that if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments," he said. "I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo. But I'm a chill guy. I don't like [all that]. It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that."
He may not like the spotlight, but with him being LeBron’s son and on the Lakers, that will never go away. Bronny averaged 2.3 points per game off the bench last season.
Bronny’s putting in the work and doing the best he can. He carries a lot of weight with the James last name and he knows it.
