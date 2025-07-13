LeBron James ruins Bronny's family night by lame awkward reaction amid Lakers drama
Leave it to dad LeBron to ruin it for his son Bronny.
Like always, LeBron James has to make it all about himself as the four-time NBA champion somehow thought the ESPN broadcast would not approach him as he sat courtside with his wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri to catch Bronny James, his 20-year-old oldest son, in Los Angeles Lakers Summer League action against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 40-year-old NBA all-time leading scorer went from all smiles to all pouting a day after ESPN's explosive insider piece from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst intimating that it is now Luka Doncic's team, not the four-time league MVP King James.
"I ain't got nothing to talk about," James told the ESPN reporter.
Minutes earlier, James was a proud papa above all the drama with his youngest child, 10, and always supportive fashion influencer wife, 38, mugging for cameras and hugging his son before the game.
LeBron and his all-powerful bestie Rich Paul, CEO of their Klutch Sports empire, always love to have it their way.
For the first time in his legendary NBA career, King James isn't holding all the cards. Doncic, only 26, has a much stronger position, so naturally LA executives, most notably general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick, need to play nice with the generational superstar 14 years his junior.
Oh, did we mention the Lakers did LeBron and his entire family the most ultimate solid and drafted his son with the 55th overall pick, and gave him an unprecedented guaranteed three-year contract for a second-round selection?
So LeBron, play nice and say something.
