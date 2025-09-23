Lane Kiffin clears up where daughter Landry's loyalty lies before Ole Miss-LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers got personal this week as Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hard-launched her relationship with one of the enemy on Monday. Landry Kiffin is dating LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, which begs the question, who will she be rooting for on Saturday?
The question popped up on social media so frequently after Landry and Whit both posted a photo of them together on Monday that Lane took to social media last night to clear things up.
Kiffin posted, "Will be rooting for Rebs!!!" with a blood drop emoji, in response to his own tweet from May that was a picture of Lane, his "reconciled wife" Layla and Landry. In the photo, Landry is just a baby – years and years away from dating one of her dad's opponents.
Is familial love stronger than romantic attachments? Lane seems to think so. On top of being the head coach's daughter, Landry also attends Ole Miss.
The 20-year-old Ole Miss student makes headlines frequently for her stylish gameday looks. Last week's gameday look, a black top and shorts combo, was the same outfit she was photographed with Whit Weeks after Week 4 games.
The Rebels and the Tigers both notched wins last week with LSU taking down Florida in Baton Rouge and Ole Miss beating Tulane at home in Oxford. Saturday's game, a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Mississippi, is one of the best games of the weekend. LSU is the No. 4-ranked team in the nation with a 4-0 record. Ole Miss is also 4-0 though the Rebels are ranked 13th.
Ole Miss already has two wins in the SEC after beating Kentucky in Week 2 and Arkansas in Week 3. The Rebels have been running up the score, averaging 44.8 points per game.
That's probably why Lane Kiffin tweeted that fans should "take the over" in response to people's reaction to Landry dating Weeks. Weeks' job on Saturday is to stop Ole Miss from dropping another 40 points. The total for the game, according to FanDuel, is currently 54.5 points.
