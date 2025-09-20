Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in Rebels-black shorts fit for Ole Miss-Tulane
Landry Kiffin sure knows how to crush a game-day fit. For dad Lane Kiffin’s big Ole Miss Rebels game vs. the Tulane Green Wave in Mississippi on Saturday, Landry rocked a head-turning look in Rebels-black.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss football head coach and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin is always a game-day hit like for the first one of the season where she crushed a white-out look and even posed in a side-by-side winner with mom.
She’s also dad’s No. 1 fan, giving him a sweet gift after his 100th victory last season, and sharing an on-field hug after a big win. He also loves to give her a hard time in good fun with his posts on social media.
Landry already upstaged the game in her Ole Miss sorority blue dress on Friday, but then posted this stunner in cowboy boots and black polka-dot shorts with a strapless top.
Landry must get her fashion from mama Layla as she just rocked some Rebels-colored cowboy boots in a photo recently as well.
In a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday afternoon at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Landry already chalked up a “W” for the Kiffin family with her game-day slay.
