Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks roller derby fit without Ole Miss football coach
Layla Kiffin is back in the spotlight after reconciling with husband and Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin after the couple divorced in 2016. She’s also making headlines for her fits lately.
Lane swooned over her fit for the first Rebels home game of the season, and Layla posted a photo where she crushed side-by-side with daughter Landry Kiffin, 20, who goes to Ole Miss as a student and is always winning with her game-day looks.
Lane has his family back with son Knox moving to Mississippi, too, and even scoring his first touchdown at Oxford High where he hit the Shedeur Sanders celebration. His daughter Presley, 18, is the only one not in Mississippi as she’s playing volleyball for the USC Trojans and mom is traveling back and forth to watch her and Ole Miss football.
Lane has dropped subtle hints this past year they are back together like the photo above, and the “ring” post, and his holiday photos with her like below.
Layla, who recently rocked a cowgirl look for a country concert, also just posted this “Derby Queen” roller girl fit with her friends.
Lane and Layla met while he was an offensive coordinator at Tennessee, and she was an assistant volleyball coach.
Ole Miss is at home Saturday vs. Tulane. Will Layla be there in another amazing fit?
